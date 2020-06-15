Storm Center PM Update – Monday, June 15: Windy and hot Tuesday and Wednesday

There have been some spotty showers in eastern KELOLAND, where a band of thicker clouds invaded a partly sunny sky. Winds have been brisk, from the south, at 20-30 mph with some higher gusts. The strong south winds helped warm temperatures through the 80s, with a few spots reaching 90 degrees. Western South Dakota has had better sunshine, but winds there are from the north, so temperatures have lagged in the 70s.

Tonight there could be a few lingering showers in SE KELOLAND. The rest of the area will be mostly clear. Thanks to the continuing southerly breeze, overnight lows will be mild in the low 70s. Rapid City will have a clear sky with a low around 60.

Tomorrow will be a windy and hot day, with mostly sunny skies across KELOLAND. Winds will be southerly at 20-40 mph. Highs will be in the mid 90s. While it will be hot, it will be a dry heat – not very humid. Rapid City and western South Dakota will have some thunderstorms, and there is a risk of severe thunderstorms in that area.

Wednesday will start mostly sunny, and it will be another windy and hot day. Highs will reach the mid 90s, with south winds 20-35 mph. Again, it will be hot but not very humid. Thunderstorms will be possible late in the day and Wednesday night, with a slight risk of severe weather in central and NE South Dakota.

With the passage of a cold front, Thursday will be cooler, and we can say goodbye to the strong winds for a while. Thursday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s, and there could be some thunderstorms, mainly during the early part of the day.

Friday will still be mild, with highs in the low 80s. There will be a decent chance of thunderstorms, most likely during the afternoon and evening.

We’ll keep thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday, with highs in the low 80s. (Summer also begins on Saturday, officially at 4:43 PM CDT.) Isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday, Father’s Day, in eastern KELOLAND. Skies will be mostly sunny in the west.

Monday will be mostly dry, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday we will begin what looks like a long string of warmer than normal days that will last – at least through the final weekend of June.