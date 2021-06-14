Storm Center PM Update – Monday, June 14

Much of the upcoming short-term outlook can be described in two words: Dry and hot.

The one little break we get in the immediate future may be tonight, with clear skies and a calm northeasterly breeze in place. Lows fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine on the way for your Tuesday, especially East River. To the west, we’ll hold a small chance for some thunderstorms in the SW portion of the region later in the day. Highs East River climb into the 80s and low 90s, while we rise well in to the 90s out west.

Even hotter weather is on the way for the middle of the week, with highs on Wednesday approaching the upper 90s and low 100s in several areas. Change, however, is on the way in a couple of ways.

A frontal boundary will approach the region by late Wednesday and into Thursday, sending us that very hot air mass back into the region that I mentioned earlier. While Thursday may not be as hot as Wednesday, we still could see some mid to upper 90s…especially East River.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible during this time as the aforementioned front crosses KELOLAND. In the wake of this boundary, another big change is on the way. Temperatures back off into the 80s by the end of the work week, but that’s just the beginning.

70s are possible in a few areas by Father’s Day weekend, which will also feature another chance for some much-needed rain.