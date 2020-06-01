Storm Center PM Update – Monday, June 1: A hot, humid Tuesday for Sioux Falls – a bit cooler to the west

The month of June is starting out hot. Skies are clear across KELOLAND, and temperatures have soared. We’ve reached the low 90s in SE KELOLAND, about 15 degrees above-average, thanks to the sun and a SW breeze. It is a little cooler and less breezy in western South Dakota, in the 80s.

While evening thunderstorms will be possible in western South Dakota… Skies will be mostly clear tonight, and it will be quite mild. Lows will be in the mid 60s with a very light breeze.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy. It will be humid and hot in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, with afternoon temperatures again in the low 90s. There will be a wind switch to a northerly direction in northern and western South Dakota, and temperatures will cool into the low to mid 80s. Thunderstorms are expected to develop during the late afternoon and nighttime time period. The strongest storms are expected east of I-29 in SW Minnesota, an area which rates an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms according to the Storm Prediction Center. The main threats will be large hail and strong winds.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, but thanks to a light northerly breeze it won’t be as hot. Highs will still be about ten degrees above average, in the mid 80s. There could be another round of thunderstorms on Wednesday evening and Wednesday night West River, where a slight risk of more severe thunderstorms exists.

With temperatures in the low to mid 80s remaining on Thursday, and the unsettled weather will bring severe thunderstorm risks to Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, an area which has already been rated as a slight risk for severe thunderstorms.

More thunderstorms will be possible on Friday and Saturday, with abundant cloud cover and brisk winds also expected on Saturday. Highs both days will be in the upper 70s to low 80s across KELOLAND. The heat will return on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. It looks like it will also be humid on Sunday in SE KELOLAND, in addition to the excessive heat.

Monday also looks hot, with many parts of KELOLAND in the low 90s. Looking ahead, it appears temperatures will be above-average for the first ten days of June.