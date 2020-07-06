Storm Center PM Update – Monday, July 6: Warm and frequently stormy next few days

We’ve had some heavy rainfall in eastern KELOLAND overnight and this morning (Sioux Falls only .15”). A few spots in eastern South Dakota had one to two inches, while SW Minnesota had a broad area of two to three inches. Another cluster of thunderstorms, some with hail, moved through SE South Dakota this afternoon. Otherwise skies were sunny, as temperatures recovered into the 80s.

Tonight we’ll have thunderstorms, the heaviest looking like the cells expected to come into Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND during the evening. Another band of thunderstorms is expected to come across the area from the west after dark. They may produce some severe weather in the form of hail and strong wind – a slight risk of severe storms. Areas of excessive rainfall also possible. Overnight low will be in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be hot, with additional chances for isolated thunderstorms. Thickest cloud cover will be in the morning, with a partly cloudy afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 in eastern KELOLAND, while the west will be breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

Wednesday looks partly cloudy, breezy, and warm ahead of an incoming cold front. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Thunderstorms look to erupt during the afternoon and evening hours, and there is a slight risk of severe storms with large hail, strong winds, and excessive rainfall.

Thunderstorms may linger into Thursday morning in eastern KELOLAND, but skies should be mostly sunny much of the day. It will be another warmer than normal day, in the mid to upper 80s. Friday will also be mostly sunny, with thunderstorms in the west. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s East River, and around 90s in the west.

A warm front will move through on Saturday, bringing thunderstorms to the area with scattered to numerous storms and highs in the upper 80s East River to the low 90s in the west. Behind the front, Sunday should be mostly sunny, with temperatures in the mid 80s East River to the low 90s in the west.

On Monday we expect another low pressure system to move west to east across KELOLAND, bringing low-end thunderstorm chances with it.



Looking at the extended range, there are hints that hot air will build back into the region for the end of next weekend through the following weekend (July 18-19).