Storm Center PM Update – Monday, July 3: Strong storms tonight, cooler and less humid tomorrow

Heat and humidity have been building in eastern KELOLAND as a cool front makes its way through central South Dakota. Ahead of that front, temperatures have risen into the 80s to low 90s, with dew points in the upper 60s thanks to a brisk southerly wind. Behind the front, a strong NW wind is keeping temperatures a little cooler with very little humidity.

Tonight we expect thunderstorms to develop in the vicinity of the cold front and move east through the overnight hours. There is a risk of severe thunderstorms will large hail and damaging wind. There is a lesser tornado risk, mainly before sunset. As far as timing is concerned, Sioux Falls’ best chance of thunderstorms will mainly be after sunset, and more likely after midnight. There is also a risk of heavy rainfall in excess of an inch in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND overnight. Overnight lows will be in the 60s, as winds switch to a northerly direction behind the front.

Tomorrow we’ll have additional chances for morning rain in eastern KELOLAND. But the trend will be for decreasing clouds tomorrow afternoon. It will be cooler and less humid behind the front, with cooler than normal temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, with a gentle NW breeze. Rapid City could have some additional afternoon rainfall.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny (though clouds could be a thicker during the morning hours). Temperatures will creep back to the upper 70s to mid 80s during the afternoon, with a light SW breeze helping with warming.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with thunderstorms in western and northern South Dakota that will move toward Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND Thursday night and Friday morning. Thursday’s highs will be in the 80s.

After thunderstorms end Friday morning, we will get the arrival of very warm air that will bake a large part of the central United States. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s East River, to the mid 90s in central and western South Dakota.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will reach the mid 90s across most of KELOLAND. Sunday will also be hot, in the low 90s, before late day thunderstorms fire up along with a cool front incoming from the northwest.

Behind the front we’ll be back to the mid 80s on Monday. Temperatures will slowly build back up next week, looking above-normal again for the weekend of July 25-26.