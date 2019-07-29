Storm Center PM Update – Monday, July 29

Skies have been mostly sunny East River, and partly cloudy with a few sprinkles West River. Temperatures have been cooler than normal, with most locations in the 70s, with dry air in place. There have been a couple isolated thundershowers in south central South Dakota near the Nebraska border.

Tonight we’ll have clear skies East River, with dry air allowing us to cool to the low to mid 50s. Thunderstorms will be possible West River, with a marginal risk of severe storms southwest of Rapid City.

Tomorrow will be a partly to mostly sunny day, with highs in the upper 70s, with a gentle SE breeze. It will be a few degrees warmer in the west, where we may also see a few thunderstorms. Rapid City has a marginal risk of severe weather.

Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will have a chance at light showers on Wednesday. Otherwise skies will again be partly to mostly sunny, with a gentle SE breeze and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Clouds will thicken up on Thursday, for the first day of August. Highs will be near-normal, in the low to mid 80s. With a frontal boundary draped over Rapid City, there will be a chance of thunderstorms over the Black Hills region. Some of those thunderstorms may produce heavy rain.

Thunderstorm chances increase on Friday into Saturday as a low pressure system passes through. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s both days. Sunday looks drier, with partly to mostly sunny sky and the mid 80s East River to the upper 80s West River.

Monday should also be warm, in the mid to upper 80s. Then it appears some cooler air will settle in for the rest of the week, with temperatures near- or a little below normal.