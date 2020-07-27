Storm Center PM Update – Monday, July 27: Another pleasant day tomorrow

Sunshine dominates the sky over KELOLAND today. There are a few broken clouds, but hardly worth mentioning. Humidity is very low, and temperatures in the dry air have climbed near-normal into the 80s with very light winds.

Tonight we’ll keep mostly clear skies. Lows will be near-normal, in the 60s, with little or no wind.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and very pleasant. Highs will be only slightly warmer than today, with a very light breeze. Humidity will again be limited.

On Wednesday we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies as a stationary front sits across KELOLAND. Thunderstorms will be possible, especially in the western part of KELOLAND, where there is a marginal risk of severe weather. Highs will be in the mid 80, with an easterly breeze that will help bring in moist air for those storms to work with. Thunderstorms will be possible in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND during the evening and nighttime.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue in western and southern KELOLAND on Thursday, with the chances pretty low in the northern half of the region. Temperatures will be in the low 80s – although Rapid City and SW South Dakota may not make it out of the 70s due to thicker cloud cover and greater rainfall coverage.

Skies should become partly cloudy on Friday, while temperatures remain pleasant – in the low to mid 80s for the final day of July.

The weekend looks fairly good. Saturday will be partly cloudy with temperatures again near-normal. We’ve included a low end chance of rain showers, but they should be pretty light due to a shortage of moisture. Sunday looks like it will be mostly sunny, and temperatures should continue near-normal in the low to mid 80s.

Monday will be partly to mostly sunny, with the low to mid 80s East River and the upper 80s West River. It appears temperatures will be a little warmer for the middle of next week.