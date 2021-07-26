Storm Center PM Update – Monday, July 26: Extreme heat with humidity next two days

It is another sunny, hot, and somewhat smoky day across KELOLAND. A south wind is bringing more humid air into the region. Temperatures are much above-average, as we head through the 90s – and into triple digits in central and western South Dakota. Heat advisories are posted.

Tonight is going to be warm and somewhat humid. With a very light breeze, lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

2 PM

Tomorrow is going to be sunny and very hot and humid. Excessive heat watches are posted. Tomorrow’s highs will be in the upper 90s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND – but well over a hundred in central and western South Dakota. There will still be some wildfire smoke in the air, but it should thin out a bit. There could also be some thunderstorms, mainly in SW Minnesota and perhaps along the South Dakota border.

Wednesday is going to be just as hot and just as humid. Most of KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls, should break the 100 degree mark. We’ll have a westerly breeze as well. Excessive heat will almost certainly be an issue, but humidity and very warm overnight lows will continue to stress people and livestock. There could be some thunderstorms in Minnesota.

The pattern starts to break down on Thursday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the southern half of KELOLAND. It will cool – if we can call it that – back to the upper 80s. Central South Dakota will be in the mid 90s.

The best chance of rainfall will be on Friday, which will also be mostly cloud as temperatures cool to the mid to upper 80s. Currently the forecast models are putting out a band of beneficial rainfall along and south of I-90, with lesser amounts in the northern half of South Dakota.

Chance of thunderstorms will linger into early Saturday in southern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls. Otherwise, Saturday will actually be near-normal for temperatures with the mid 80s to the low 90s. Sunday will be mostly sunny for the first day of August, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. There will be a chance of thunderstorms in SW South Dakota.

We’ll keep temperatures in the 80s on Monday, with additional chance of thunderstorms – though no real consensus in the models. It looks like temperatures will remain in the mid 80s most of next week as well. Fortunately there is no sign of another heat wave.