Storm Center PM Update – Monday, July 22

The weekend wind and rain storm dragged the humidity out of KELOLAND, and we don’t expect it to return until the end of the week when warmer temperatures also make a comeback. Today has been almost autumn-like, with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s, with little humidity and mostly sunny skies.

The skies will be clear and the air will be dry tonight, so we’ll cool off considerably with no wind to stir the air. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with only a few clouds developing during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain slightly below-normal, with highs in the low 80s East River to the Mid 80s West River. With high pressure overhead, there will be almost no wind.

Wednesday will be a couple degrees warmer with a southerly breeze and mostly sunny sky. We’ll be near-normal in the mid 80s East River, and the upper 80s to low 90s West River.

Warmer air – and humidity – comes back beginning on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. We’ll have at least a chance of showers or thunderstorms Thursday and Thursday night.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer than normal, in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The weekend looks very warm, in the upper 80s (low 90s in central SD) both Saturday and Sunday. Our best chance at rainfall looks to be on Sunday, with thunderstorms developing as a low pressure system moves through the Dakotas.