Storm Center PM Update – Monday, July 20: Stormy tonight, more heat and humidity later this week

Sunshine rules the day after morning clouds moved out. There have been some light rain showers in the western part of South Dakota. Temperatures have risen through the 80s.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible through the evening hours, mostly in central and eastern South Dakota. There is a severe thunderstorm watch posted for central South Dakota through 7 PM, where gusty winds and hail will be the prime threats. Storms will mostly occur north of I-90. Otherwise tonight’s lows will be in the low to mid 60s, with rainfall tapering off from west to east during the nighttime.

Tomorrow we will see any lingering thunderstorms move east during the early morning, then the day will be partly to mostly sunny, with thicker clouds in the morning and decreasing clouds during the afternoon. With a westerly breeze, temperatures will be near-normal, in the low to mid 80s. Thunderstorms may redevelop during the afternoon in central and western South Dakota, though they are not expected to be severe.

We’ll start to warm up on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s East River to the upper 80s West River. There is a slight chance of thundershowers in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND during the afternoon.

A warm front will come in from the west on Thursday, and that may again give us some thunderstorms. It will also be breezy along the front. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s East River to the low to mid 90s in the central and west.

Friday will be mostly sunny and hot and humid. Temperatures should get into the mid 90s in eastern KELOLAND, and the upper 90s in central and western South Dakota.

Saturday will also be hot and humid, with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. The heat and humidity could spark some isolated thunderstorms in parts of the area. Sunday will also warm to the low to mid 90s, but an incoming front and low pressure system will probably create widespread thunderstorms across much of the area.

Some of those storms may linger into Monday, as temperatures cool back to the 80s to low 90s. The remainder of next week also looks warm. In fact, current data suggest we’ll be warmer than normal in eastern KELOLAND every day through the end of July and first few days of August.