Storm Center PM Update – Monday, July 19: Dry spell continues, with heat continuing to build

Little or no rainfall is expected all week, as we continue our warming trend. Today is yet another day of sun and smoke across KELOLAND. Temperatures continue their upward climb, through the 80s, with a light southerly breeze.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll have another reddish/brownish sunset. Skies will be mostly clear overnight, with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, but no rain will come out of those clouds. Temperatures will continue to build. We’ll reach the upper 80s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, and the mid 90s to the north and west. The breeze will continue light, out of the south – but a little bit stronger in western SD.

On Wednesday, the south wind will be stronger, at 15-25 mph. Skies will again be partly cloudy and rain free. Temperatures will nudge up another degree or two, to around 90 in Sioux Falls but the upper 90s to around 100 in northern, central, and western South Dakota.

Skies will be sunny on Thursday, assuming we can scour out the Canadian wildfire smoke. Highs will be in the upper 90s, with central South Dakota possibly getting over 100. Friday will be partly cloudy and just as hot or hotter. There could be some sprinkles in northern and western South Dakota, but amounts will total a couple tenths of an inch, tops.

The weekend looks very warm, close to ten degrees above average, with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s, though Rapid City will be slightly cooler. There might be some sprinkles Saturday night and Sunday morning.

It will remain hot Monday and Tuesday of next week, with a better chance of rain beginning on Tuesday. The second half of next week won’t be quite as hot, though temperatures will still be a little above average for the final week of July.