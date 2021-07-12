Storm Center PM Update – Monday, July 12: Sunny tomorrow, stormy tomorrow night-Wednesday

The skies are sunny, but not necessarily blue. The sunshine is hazy because we have more of that Canadian wildfire smoke trapped over us, thickest along and east of the James River valley.

We have a couple of dry days to enjoy before the next round of thunderstorms comes in Tuesday night and Wednesday. Today’s temperatures, with abundant sunshine, are in the 80s to around 90 degrees with a southerly breeze helping to warm us.

2 pm

Tonight we will have mostly clear skies, with a light south breeze. Lows will be mild, in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warm and pleasant again. Highs will be in the mid 80s, to around 90 in central South Dakota. Winds will be light, under 15 mph.

Things start to change tomorrow night through Wednesday, as a strong storm system crosses KELOLAND from west to east with thunderstorms likely. The Storm Prediction Center has rated eastern South Dakota a slight risk of severe weather. But in addition to wind and hail, tornadoes will also be possible. And there will be areas of heavy rainfall possible across KELOLAND, but looking most likely in SE South Dakota (including Sioux Falls) plus NW Iowa and SW Minnesota.

With the thunderstorms we’ll have high temperatures in the 80s, with south winds turning to the north as the storms pass through. Wednesday looks like the most likely day for rainfall for the entire week.

Sunshine will return for Thursday and Friday, with near-normal highs in the low to mid 80s.

We’re keeping a chance of showers in the forecast for Saturday, though they look pretty minimal. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s East River to the low 90s in the west. Sunday looks partly cloudy and about the same temperature-wise.

Rainfall chances look pretty meager next week, with temperatures warming back up. It looks like we’ll be back into the low 90s for the weekend of July 24-25.