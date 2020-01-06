Storm Center PM Update – Monday, January 6: Cooling off

Today has been the nicest day of the week. Just some passing high clouds and a westerly breeze warm the entire region through the 30s to low 40s, everyone much warmer than normal for early January.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy, with mild low temperatures in the teens in the east to the 20s in the west. There could be a few snow flurries in Rapid City. Winds will be gentle, but they will change direction to the northwest.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy East River to mostly cloudy West River as a cold front drops down on us from the north. High temperatures will be in the 20s in the east to the 30s in the west. There will be a northwest breeze with the front that will hold down temperatures.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy across the region as we get a reinforced shot of cold air. Morning lows will be in the single digits in eastern and central South Dakota – Aberdeen and the northeast might even drop below zero. During the day we will struggle to warm up with a brisk SE breeze of 15-25 mph. Highs will actually be near-normal, in the teens in the north to the 20s in the south. Rapid City should reach 40.

Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a chance of light snow in the cold air. We expect any snowfall to be fairly light – under an inch – with the possible exception of Rapid City and the west where 2-3” will be possible. Colder temperatures will take over, with Friday morning in the single digits above- and below-zero… and Friday’s highs only in the single digits in the north to the teens to low 20s in the south. Rapid City will warm to the 30s.

The weekend looks chilly, with colder than normal temperatures. Saturday morning will be cold, the single digits above and below zero. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny East River, and partly cloudy and breezy in the west. Highs will be in the teens to low 20s East River. On Sunday there could be some light snow, but it won’t warm up very much. Highs will be stuck in the teens to mid 20s in central and eastern KELOLAND.