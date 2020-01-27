Storm Center PM Update – Monday, January 27: Many clouds, mild temps this week

It has been another gray day in eastern KELOLAND, though it has been a mild day thanks to light winds and temperatures near-normal for this time of year. We’ve been mostly in the 20s East River to the 30s West River.

Tonight will be cloudy again, with lows in the teens East River. Western and central South Dakota could see some very light snow overnight, well under an inch, with temperatures in the 20s for lows.

Tomorrow will be cloudy again. Eastern South Dakota has a chance of light snow from the afternoon hours on, but under an inch. Winds will be very light out of the south. Temperatures will be similar to today, with highs int eh mid to upper 20s East River, and the mid 40s in Rapid City, which should also see abundant sunshine during the afternoon hours. But central and eastern KELOLAND look like they’ll be cloud covered all day.

On Wednesday skies will be cloudy East River and mostly cloudy West River. We’ll have a slightly warmer day due to a light south wind. Highs will be in the low 30s in the east, to the 30s to low 40s in the west.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy again, with a few snow flurries (little or no accumulation) during the afternoon and nighttime. Highs will be mild, with the low 30s East River to the mid 40s in Rapid City.

Friday – stop if this sounds repetitive – will be mostly cloudy all but the western edge of South Dakota. Mild air remains, with the low to mid 30s East River, while Rapid City approaches 50 degrees. Sunday will be partly cloudy, with widespread 40s East River while Rapid City will be near 60. Rapid City will also be windy, with a chance of late day rain showers.

On Monday a low pressure system will bring in clouds, winds, and colder temperatures. Highs will fall back to the upper 30s to low 40s. Current projections limit the amount of snow that falls, but there is still great uncertainty to amounts at this time.