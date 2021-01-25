Storm Center PM Update – Monday, January 25

With cloud cover in place and a decent breeze at times, today was a big reminder of what January typically has in store for us.

Wintry weather will try to hang tough in the southeasternmost portion of KELOLAND as we go into the night. The bulk of this storm will remain well to our south and east along the I-80 corridor.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9 am Tuesday morning for Clay and Union Counties. An inch or two of accumulation is possible in this area.

Overnight lows will fall into the single digits across much of the region, with sub-zero lows possible in NE KELOLAND. Wind chill values will also fall below zero as we go into the morning on Tuesday, so bundle up and plan accordingly as you get ready to start your day.

Cloud cover will remain rather stubborn across much of the region, but a trend toward sunnier skies will begin to take hold as we go later into the evening. High temperatures, however, will remain well below average…especially East River, where highs may not get out of the upper teens. West River highs climb into the 20s.

A little more sunshine is in place for the day on Wednesday with a ridge of high pressure developing over time. Beyond a few morning flurries in SE KELOLAND, much of the day is quiet.

Highs range in the teens and 20s East River, while areas to the west climb into the 30s and 40s.

A warming trend takes over as we go into the end of the work and school week. This will likely spill into the weekend and the start of February for that matter.

We’ll also watch the weekend for a chance to see some snow East River.