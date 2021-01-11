Storm Center PM Update – Monday, January 11: Very warm next couple days

We finally cleared out the skies, except for some high level cirrus clouds. Temperatures have responded, and we have warmed much above-normal for mid-January. We have reached the upper 30s and 40s in eastern KELOLAND and the 50s in the west, with a westerly breeze bringing in the warm air.

Tonight we’ll have clear to partly cloudy skies, which should hold up the temperatures and hold off fog chances from today’s snowmelt. With a light east breeze, temperatures will remain in the 20s.

Tomorrow will be another exceptionally warm day, about twenty degrees above normal. The morning will be mostly sunny, and clouds will be increasing during the afternoon. But we will melt snow again with the mid 40s East River, while western South Dakota will hit the mid 50s. Winds will be from the west at about 5-15 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, but temperatures will remain very warm thanks to a westerly breeze. We’ll be in the mid to upper 40s in the east while Rapid City should soar to 61.

A cold front will drop down from the north on Thursday, and the weather will change abruptly. Skies will be cloudy, and we’ll have a strong NW wind that will bring in colder air. We’re expecting rain changing to snow as temperatures fall during the day. Highs will only be in the upper 30s to mid 40s, but winds will approach or exceed 40 mph.

Friday will be windy and colder, with continuing snow in eastern KELOALND. Highs will only be in the upper 20s to low 30s. As far as snowfall totals, that is still very much in doubt. Currently, the timing and location of model data would suggest anywhere from one to six inches in Sioux Falls, so we won’t be able to nail that down until later in the week.

One thing we are confident of is that temperatures will be much colder for the end of week and weekend. And after a brief warmup early next week, indications are that the second half of next week will be even cooler. We may actually start to have more normal January weather as we move into the second half of the month.