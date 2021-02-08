Storm Center PM Update – Monday, February 8: Extremely cold through Valentine’s Day – and beyond

The cold spell continues. This morning we dropped to teens below zero in most of KELOLAND, including Rapid City. Afternoon temperatures were only able to partially recover into the single digits. Fortunately, there is very little in the way of wind.

Tonight will be another night in the deep freeze, with subzero temperatures and little or no breeze. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be the warmest days of the week. That’s hard to believe since we are only expecting highs in the upper single digits to low teens across KELOLAND. Winds both days will be 5-15 mph, so there might be a little bit of wind chill. Skies tomorrow and Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny.

The best chance of snow this week will be on Thursday into Friday, in what looks like an inch or two type of event as another strong surge or cold air sweeps down upon us. With the clouds and snow, it will be seriously cold, with single digit high temperatures on Thursday. Friday morning will be in the teens below zero in much of KELOLAND, with afternoon highs barely – if at all – above zero.

The weekend will be extremely cold. Morning lows will be in the teens below zero Saturday and Sunday (Valentine’s Day), and afternoon highs will struggle to get above zero. There could be some light to moderate snow in western South Dakota as the next snow system approaches KELOLAND. On Monday, a low pressure system coming in from the southwest will bring a better chance of accumulating snow to central and eastern KELOLAND.

Temperatures will gradually warm next week – though it looks like they will still be a bit colder than normal through the following weekend (February 20-21).