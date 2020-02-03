Storm Center PM Update – Monday, February 3: Cool tomorrow, then warmer Wednesday

It has been another cloudy day across most of the area. Western South Dakota has had some limited sunshine, but there has also been some snow in SW South Dakota. Downtown Rapid City and surrounding area has had an inch or two. Amounts of three to six inches have occurred in Lead and the higher elevations of the Black Hills, with another inch or two possible the rest of today. Temperatures have been near-normal across KELOLAND, in the 20s, with a north wind making it feel even cooler.

Tonight we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies again, with lows in the single digits in the north to the teens in the south. Snow will come to an end in SW South Dakota.

Tomorrow will be cloudy in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, but partly to mostly sunny in the north and west. Despite that, it will be a cool day with highs in the upper teens to low 20s East River, and the upper 20s in the west. There will be a north breeze, but lighter than today.

Wednesday will be warmer thanks to a south breeze. The breeze will be brisk in central and NE South Dakota. Temperatures will jump back above-normal, in the upper 20s to low 30s East River, to the mid 30s in the west. Sioux Falls and the SE will be partly cloudy in the morning and mostly sunny in the afternoon. Northern and central South Dakota will have mostly sunny skies all day.

More clouds coming in on Thursday, with snow flurries (little or no accumulation. Temperatures will remain in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Friday we’ll have a brief cooldown, back to the 20s East River to the low 30s West River.

The weekend looks near- or above-normal, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s East River, and the mid to upper 30s in the west. There will also be a chance of light snow (under an inch) on Saturday.

Temperatures look like they’ll remain mild into the start of next week as well.