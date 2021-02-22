Storm Center PM Update – Monday, February 22: Mild temps all week, but a little cooler next weekend

Strong westerly winds are blowing through KELOLAND. The good side of that is that westerly winds are bringing in dry but substantially warmer air. The only thing that is tempering the warmup is upper level clouds. Despite that, we’re feeling warmer than normal temperatures, in the mid 40s in Eastern KELOLAND to near 60 degrees in the west.

4 pm temperature

This evening some weak energy will coming in from the northwest, bringing light rain showers to the northern half of the area. Otherwise it should be a partly cloudy sky. Today’s snowmelt could put enough moisture in the air to form fog toward morning in SE KELOLAND. Lows will be in the mid 20s to around 30 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a windy but warm day across KELOLAND. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s in eastern KELOLAND, and the low 50s in the central part of the state. An incoming low pressure system will give us a brisk west wind that will eventually change to the northwest. There will also be some light rain or light snow showers in western and northern South Dakota (along and north of Highway 14).

There will be a brisk NW breeze on Wednesday behind the cool front. Temperatures will drop a few degrees, through still above-average in the low 40s because of partly to mostly sunny skies.

Mild weather will continue on Thursday, which will be a mostly sunny day across KELOLAND. Highs will be in the low 40s, about five degrees above average.

Friday will be a windy day. But westerly winds will hold our temperatures five to ten degrees above average, with partly cloudy skies both Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, a front will come through, and it could produce some snow showers in the western part of KELOLAND, where temperatures will drop back into the 30s.

The better chance of precipitation in the form of snowfall in eastern KELOLAND will be on Sunday. Temperatures will back down to normal or even a little below for the final day of February. Right now some of the forecast models are putting out an inch of so of snowfall with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Another group of models cools us back into the upper 20s, but that is still in question for the moment.

There could be some lingering snow into Monday, the first day of March. Otherwise temperatures should rebound into the upper 30s to low 40s. Currently we’re showing highs in the 40s for the entire first week of March, which is warmer than normal for that time of year.