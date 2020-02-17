Storm Center PM Update – Monday, February 17: Cloudy start of week, much warmer for weekend

Skies are cloudy across KELOLAND. Some fog/drizzle east of I-29 – mainly in SW Minnesota – may produce some slipperiness on rural roadways. Rapid City has had a few flurries. With a northerly breeze, temperatures are close to normal, in the upper 20s to low 30s across the area.

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Rapid City and SW SD may get some flurries, little or no accumulation. Thanks to a light northerly breeze, we’ll have lows in the single digits in the east to the 20s in the west.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, with an area of snow flurries moving along a cold front from western South Dakota to the east. We’re looking at flurries – no accumulation – for most of us, although some spots could get a few tenths of an inch. Sioux Falls won’t get its flurries until late Tuesday night. Tuesday’s highs, with a northerly breeze, will be in the low 20s East River to the upper 20s to near 30 in the west.

After any flurries end during the wee hours of Wednesday, it will be cold. Morning lows will be in near or below zero East River. Afternoon highs, despite a mostly sunny sky, with only be in the single digits to the teens in central and eastern KELOLAND. Rapid City should reach the 20s.

Thursday will also be cold in the morning, subzero East River. But the day will be sunny and dry, with highs in the 20s East River to the 40s in the west. Friday will be somewhat breezy but warmer, in the mid 30s to low 40s East River, and close to 50 in the west.

The weekend looks very warm, with mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 30s in NE South Dakota, the mid 40sw in Sioux Falls and the SE, and near or even above 50 in Rapid City.

Temperatures will remain much above normal on Monday, but then a cold front will move in from west to east. That cold front may produce rain or snow, and then some colder air will rush in. Temperatures will plunge below normal by the end of the week before a little bit of recovery by the first couple days of March.