Storm Center PM Update – Monday, February 15: Surge of warm air by end of the week

Records fell as cold air sank into KELOLAND this morning. Sioux Falls dropped to -26, obliterating the old daily record from 1909 by five degrees. Sioux City hit -28.

It has been another day of subzero temperatures in eastern KELOLAND, with the single digits below zero despite sunshine. Western South Dakota has warmed into the single digits above zero. There is very little wind, but we still have wind chill watches and warnings because of the bitterly cold air.

Tonight will be another extremely cold night, with lows mainly in the teens below zero in eastern KELOLAND. Sioux Falls will be near another record with an overnight temperature in the low 20s below zero.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and a little warmer – but we mean a little. Highs will be near or below zero again, but Aberdeen may break its string of subzero temperatures. There will be a light SE breeze that will put the brakes on the chilly air. Rapid City may see a few snow flurries, but no accumulation.

On Wednesday we will see the cold spell start to wane. We’ll have highs around 10 in eastern KELOLAND, and Sioux Falls may get a light snow shower as the warmer air comes in. West South Dakota will be partly cloudy with highs warming to the upper teens to mid 20s.

With the departure of the cold air mass, we’ll see a gradual warmup begin on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper teens in the east to the mid 20s in the west. Friday will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid 20s East River, and the low to mid 30s in the west.

The weekend looks much warmer than last weekend. With partly cloudy skies, temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s East River on Saturday, with the upper 30s in the west. Rapid City may get a snow shower from an incoming front. There could be some light snow – inch-type amounts – on Sunday, when we could actually see above-average temperatures in the mid 30s reach eastern South Dakota.

Another bump in temperatures could get us into the 40s across KELOLAND on Monday, before an incoming front drops us back a few degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday. But over all, temperatures look much warmer than normal next week. In fact, about ten degrees above average next week through the following weekend (February 27-28).