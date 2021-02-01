Storm Center PM Update – Monday, February 1: Turning much colder starting this weekend

Low clouds and fog continue to dominate the skies over central and eastern KELOLAND, with sunshine in the west. Temperatures have remained near or a little below normal under the thick clouds, in the 20s, while the west has warmed through the 40s to the low 50s with the sun.

Tonight will again be cloudy and foggy in eastern and central South Dakota, while it will be mostly clear in the west. There will only be a light SE breeze, which will hold the moisture in place. Temperatures will hold in the low 20s.

Tomorrow will be another mostly cloudy day in eastern KELOLAND, while it will be partly to mostly sunny in the west. A light southerly breeze will only warm us a little, into the low to mid 30s East River, while Rapid City will see a day in the 50s.

On paper, Wednesday looks like the warmest day of the week, with the low 40s East River and the mid 50s in the west. But the heating will be somewhat temperature by persistent cloud cover ahead of the first of a series of incoming cold fronts.

On Thursday, with the passage of the first front dropping down from the northwest, there will be a brisk NW wind. We expect widespread snow, but it looks much lighter than it did last week – the heavier snowfall will occur well to our east. So we’re looking at an inch or possibly two. But there could still be travel problems on Thursday due to strong NW winds picking up that snow and blowing it around.

Behind that front, it will be partly to mostly sunny but significantly colder starting on Friday, with the teens to low 20s East River.

The weekend looks cold, perhaps the coldest air of the season. Saturday will be near or below zero in the morning, and with mostly cloudy skies and a few snow flurries, highs will only be around 10 East River and the mid teens in the west. There will also be brisk NW winds, so wind child will be an issue. Winds will die down on Super Bowl Sunday, but it will again be cold with a subzero morning likely. Sunday afternoon’s temperatures will only reach the single digits East River.

It looks like the cold air will be with us most of next week as well, with temperatures remaining below normal until the weekend (Valentine’s Day weekend).