Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 9: Staying cold another two days

With snow covering the ground, and an arctic air mass sitting over us, temperatures across KELOLAND have been way below-normal for early December. Despite mostly sunny skies and light winds, temperatures have only been in the single digits in northeastern South Dakota, and teens in the southeast. Western South Dakota reached the 20s, getting only a glancing blow of the cold air mass.

Clouds will come in from the northwest tonight, and we’ll put a chance of snow flurries (little or no accumulation) in the forecast. It will be another cold night, a few degrees below zero on the fresh snow in the north to the single digits in the south. There will be a northwest breeze making it feel even colder.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny East River, and partly cloudy in the west. Temperatures will only be a few degrees warmer than today, in the single digits for highs in the northeast to the teens in the south. Western South Dakota will be warmer, in the 20s. Rapid City will be near 30, with a slight chance of light snow.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a reinforced shot of cold air. Morning lows will be near or below-zero – in fact, the teens below zero in the north. Western South Dakota will be mostly cloudy but much warmer.

Flurries or very light snow (under an inch) will be possible on Thursday as some warmer air comes into the region. Highs will reach the 20s in the northeast and the low 30s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND.

Friday looks like the warmest day in eastern KELOLAND, with widespread 30s, though clouds will also increase ahead of the next system coming through. Saturday looks like our best bet for additional snowfall, though it’s only looking like an “inch” type of snowfall. Saturday’s highs will be in the 20s East River to the low 30s in the west.

We’ll be cold again on Sunday, with highs in the teens in the north to the low 20s in the south. Monday will be mostly sunny and a few degrees warmer, reaching the upper 20s in southern KELOLAND.