Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 7: Very Warm into Wednesday; Late Week System Possible

Quiet weather holds steady through the rest of the night, but this won’t equate to a chilly night.

Overnight lows will fall into the 20s East River, with low 30s in place West River. All the while, we remain clear with a light breeze.

Unseasonable warmth won’t go anywhere through the middle of the week. Highs to the east will climb into the 50s, with 60s on the way out west despite an increase in cloud cover. We should be able to challenge some record highs, especially West River.

Our ridge of high pressure will begin to erode on Wednesday, but not before we have one more unseasonably warm day. Once again, we’ll see mid to upper 50s East River and 60s to the west.

A trough aloft will begin to settle over the Northern Plains by Thursday, with temperatures transitioning from the warm stretch that we had to conditions that are at least closer to average.

A late-week system will try to organize itself to the south and attempt to clip the southern and SE part of KELOLAND. We’ll leave in the chance to see some snow showers, but know that the Friday outlook is subject to change.

A few snow showers may try to linger into the morning on Saturday, but the weekend should remain mainly dry and closer to average for this time of year.