Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 30: Warmer second half of week

The winter storm is winding down. There are very few flakes coming out of the remaining clouds, but brisk winds continue to blow around snow, especially in open areas. Rural roads are still experiencing decreased visibility and slipperiness, although the interstates have reopened, and winter weather advisories are being cancelled from west to east. While Sioux Falls finished with 4 to 4-1/2” of snowfall, many parts of KELOLAND reported a foot or more.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy, though strong northerly winds could continue to cause blowing snow in eastern KELOLAND. Temperatures will fall to the single digits to mid-teens for overnight lows.

Tomorrow (New Year’s Eve) will be mostly sunny across the area, and temperatures will be just slightly below-normal East River, in the low to mid 20s. Rapid City will warm to the low 40s. Winds will be gentle, from a westerly direction.

Due to a warm front that will move west to east across KELOLAND, we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday (New Year’s Day). We’ll have a SW breeze – a warming breeze – so highs will be in the upper 20s East River, to the mid 40s West River.

As a front comes through the area on Thursday, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies – but temperatures will be much above-normal. We’ll be in the mid 30s East River, to the upper 30s in central South Dakota.

On Friday we’ll have mostly cloudy skies again, but we’ve added a few snow flurries East River, and some light morning snow (inch or two) West River. Highs will b e in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with a few light snow showers in the northeast. Highs will remain warmer than normal, in the upper 20s East River, to the mid 40s in Rapid City. Sunday will be partly cloudy with similar temperatures, though it may turn breezy from north to south as another batch of cold air starts to come at us from the north.

Monday and Tuesday will be cold, with the teens to low 20s for highs East River. But then temperatures will moderate for the second half of the week.