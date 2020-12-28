Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 28

We’ll stay quiet for a little while longer before our attention shifts to an approaching area of low pressure that begins to make its move later tonight.

Cloud cover will increase ahead of our low, with snow beginning to move into SW KELOLAND by night. This snow will then move East River through the morning and into the afternoon.

Winter weather advisories are in place across much of KELOLAND through late Tuesday night.

The best chance to see heavier snow totals will be in SE KELOLAND, especially south of I-90.

We’ll also have to contend with breezy conditions, though I don’t think we’ll be reaching the same speeds as last week’s blizzard. With that said, gusts approaching 30 mph are not out of the question. Regardless, visibility will still be reduced, and treacherous travel conditions will still be in place.

By Wednesday morning, this system should be out of here…though cloud cover may remain a bit stubborn at times along and east of I-29. Highs hold in the 20s for areas along and east of the Missouri River, while 30s are expected to the west.

We’ll close 2020 on a cold but quiet note. New Year’s Eve may see lows near and below zero East River.

We will usher in 2021 with similar conditions, especially East River. By the end of the weekend and the start of next week, however, we’ll try to warm up a bit. Above average temperatures return during this time, with 30s East River and 40s to the west.