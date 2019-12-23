Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 23: Cloudy but mild holidays

We’ve had abundant cloud cover across KELOLAND today, with a few breaks in the overcast in places like Watertown, Brookings, and Yankton. Despite the clouds, temperatures have been near or above normal. In fact, Sioux Falls was ten degrees warmer than normal.

Tonight skies will be cloudy across KELOLAND. Patchy fog will be possible, mainly from moisture trapped in low lying areas where there will be a light easterly breeze. Lows will be in the teens to the mid 20s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy for Christmas Eve, with a very light north breeze. Temperatures will be similar to today, in the upper 20s in the north to the 30s in Sioux Falls, SE, and central South Dakota. Rapid City will have partly cloudy skies with mid 40s.

Christmas will be cloudy with snow flurries (little or no accumulation), possibly mixed with some light drizzle in a few spots during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Whatever light snow will continue into Thursday morning (again, very meager accumulations). Highs will remain on the mild side, in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Friday looks mostly sunny, and warmer in Sioux Falls and the SE, with upper 30s. Northern South Dakota will be a little cooler, in the mid 30s.

The weekend looks quiet, though there is some potential for a storm system to move our way out of the southwestern United States on Sunday. Saturday should be partly cloudy with the upper 20s to mid 30s. Sunday will be a little cooler with that chance of snowfall. Monday will be partly cloudy and slightly above normal, in the upper 20s to the 30s in eastern and central KELOLAND.

Temperatures should actually warm a little for the final few days of the year. What we said last week is still true – temperatures should above-normal through at least New Year’s Day.