Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 21: Breezy and warm tomorrow, Windy and much colder Wednesday

Welcome to winter, which began this morning. If the sky is clear enough, be sure to catch a view of the “Christmas star”, the conjunction (meeting) of Saturn and Jupiter in the SW sky shortly after sunset. It has been 800 years since they’ve been so close in the nighttime sky. High clouds are moving across KELOLAND, along with a brisk northwest wind. Temperatures are on the mild side of normal anyway, in the mid 30s to low 40s East River, and around 50 in the west.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild, with lows in the 20s with a light southerly breeze.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy in eastern KELOLAND, with a brisk south wind warming temperatures to the upper 40s to low 50s. It will be partly cloudy and breezy in the west, and extremely warm ahead of an incoming front, in the upper 50s to around 60 thanks to a strong SW breeze.

A strong cold front will come through KELOLAND on Wednesday, with a band of clouds and very strong NW winds. There could be some light snow, but it looks like around an inch is all we will get, perhaps a little more in some places. The winds will be extremely strong, 25-40 mph East River and around 60 mph in western South Dakota. That means temperatures will be falling during the afternoon, through the 20s as cold air rushes in. The main impact on travel will be that strong winds could diminish visibility with the falling snow.

The strong front means it will be a cold Christmas Eve on Thursday, with morning lows in the single digits near zero in eastern KELOLAND, and the tens in the west. Thursday will be sunny but very cold, in the teens, East River. Western South Dakota will be much warmer, in the low 40s in the case of Rapid City as warm air streams back in from the west.

Christmas Day, Friday, will be mostly sunny, as temperatures quickly warm back above-average. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s in central and eastern KELOLAND. Rapid City should get back to the low 50s.

The weekend will be partly cloudy. Saturday looks warmest, in the mid 30s, while Sunday will cool back to the upper 20s to around 30. Rapid City could get some light snowfall.

Western South Dakota could have some light snowfall on Monday, as another shot of colder air comes down from the north. Highs will be near-normal, in the mid to upper 20s East River.

Forecast models have been trending much colder for the final few days of the year. We anticipate we’ll be near of colder than normal in eastern KELOLAND through New Year’s Day. While there are hints of some light snowfall, we don’t anticipate any big snowstorms any time soon. The drought continues.