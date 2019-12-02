Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 2: No more snow this week

Skies have been partly to mostly cloudy in central and eastern KELOLAND today, with sunshine in the west. Satellite imagery shows us there is a broad swath of snowfall across KELOLAND after the weekend storm.

Tonight will be cool, though a light westerly breeze and passing cloud cover will prevent temperatures from completely bottoming out. We will have lows in the teens to low 20s.

Tomorrow will be sunny, with a westerly breeze that will warm us to the mid 30s in eastern KELOLAND, and the low 40s in the west. Wednesday will also be sunny and about the same, in the mid 30s East River to the low 40s in Rapid City and the west.

Thursday will be somewhat breezy, with high temperatures across KELOLAND in the low to mid 30s. Friday morning looks cold (single digits to low teens), and the afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny and a few degrees cooler, in the mid to upper 20s East River, and the 30s in the west.

The weekend will be a few degrees warmer. It will be partly cloudy and breezy in eastern KELOLAND, in the 30s to around 40. Rapid City will warm to the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s as another front comes through. At this point the front looks pretty dry, though we are putting some rain or snow showers in the forecast in western and central South Dakota. We’ll keep an eye on that, because the precipitation amounts may increase across the region as we get closer to the weekend.

Behind the weekend front, we’ll cool to the 20s for highs on Monday.