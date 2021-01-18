Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 18: Light snow tonight, heavier snow this weekend

Skies are mostly cloudy across KELOLAND, and we’ve already had some light snow in northern and western South Dakota. With a gentle northerly breeze, temperatures are a little warmer than normal, in the upper 20s in the north to the 30s in the south.

Tonight we’ll have a system drift SE out of North Dakota, bringing snowfall to eastern KELOLAND. Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pieere, and Rapid City could get light snow (under an inch), while there will be a heavier band from Watertown and Brookings and much of SW Minnesota, where an inch or two will be possible. Overnight lows will be in the teens to low 30s.

Tomorrow will the light snow ending, it will be mild but very windy. Highs will be in the low 30 East River to the upper 30s in the west. But a NW wind will blow at 15-30 mph. There could be some problems will travel in SW Minnesota due to the wind and lingering snow.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. With a brisk westerly wind, temperatures should soar to the mid 40s East River to the upper 40s West River.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm and breezy, in the upper 30s East River to the low 40s West River.

Temperatures will cool down on Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be about normal for late January, in the 20s.

Out attention is focused on a larger, wetter storm system coming in for the weekend. Right now the forecast models hit most of KELOLAND with snow, and accumulating snowfall at that. At this point it looks like a 3-4” type system, with Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND on the high side of that number. But experience tells us with these types of systems that the projected snowfall often increases as we get closer to the event, so stay tuned to our forecasts over the next few days as the system approaches from the southwest.

Temperatures look like they’ll stay cool – near-normal, actually – for next week. It looks like we’ll warm slightly for the last few days of January.