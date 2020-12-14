Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 14: Warmer for the end of week and weekend

Today was the coldest morning of the season so far in places like Sioux Falls (low of 7).

With mostly cloudy skies, most of KELOLAND has struggled to warm up very much. Most of the area is stick in the teens and 20s with an easterly breeze.

Tonight the winds will switch to the SE, and while they will be fairly light it will prevent us from getting too cold. Lows will be in the teens. There could be some light snow in western and south central South Dakota. We’re calling it flurries because we expect little or no accumulations.

Tomorrow we’ll start with some flurries in southern KELOLAND (little or no precipitation. Clouds will break up for partly cloudy skies in the north and west, while it is likely to remain cloudy in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND most of the day. Temperatures will be near-normal, in the upper 20s to low 30s East River, and the mid 30s in the west.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday, but a south breeze will help to warm us a few degrees. We expect the mid 30s East River and the mid 40s West River.

The warming trend will continue on Thursday, with mostly sunny skies pushing the temperatures into the low 40s, which is more than ten degrees above normal. We’ll get around 50 in Rapid City.

Another front will drop down on us on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain mild, in the upper 30s to low 40s. With the incoming front there could be some snow flurries, but a lack of moisture will prevent any real snowfall amounts.

An area of high pressure following the front should give us widespread sunshine on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 30s East River to the upper 40s to low 50s West River. A bigger surge of warm air means Sunday will be extremely warm across KELOLAND, with the mid 40s East River (close to 20 degrees above average) to the low 50s West River.

Monday will also be very warm, in the upper 40s, ahead of another approaching cold front. That front will cool things down for Christmas week. Right now it looks like the best chance of snowfall will be on Wednesday the 23rd, although the forecast models keep accumulations to around an inch. Stay tuned for any changes about amounts.

Confidence is higher in the temperatures forecast, which brings KELOLAND back to the upper 20s to low 30s for daytime highs on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.