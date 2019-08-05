Storm Center PM Update – Monday, August 5

There is still a chance for some isolated strong thunderstorms late this afternoon – but the chances aren’t looking as great as they did earlier. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has moved its focus to southcentral Minnesota, where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is posted through this evening.

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies, with a light breeze. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny East River, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Western South Dakota will be partly cloudy and in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. There is the potential for some afternoon thunderstorms in the west (slight risk for severe weather) and in northern South Dakota Tuesday evening.

Wednesday will again be partly cloudy and a little cooler, with highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll again have a 20-30% chance of thunderstorms.

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny, as cooler air drops down from the north. Temperatures will be below-normal, in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Temperatures will remain below normal for the weekend. Friday we’ll be in the low 80s, with late-day thunderstorms possible.

Saturday may start with some morning rain in Sioux Falls and the southeast. The rest of the day should be partly cloudy, with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s, with mainly late-day thunderstorms.

We’ll keep thunderstorms in the forecast for Monday, also, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

It looks like temperatures will remain on the cool side of normal for most of next week also.