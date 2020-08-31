Storm Center PM Update – Monday, August 31: Dry weather all week

There were some thundershowers overnight. Sioux Falls and the I-90 area got only a few hundredths of an inch, but there was an east to west stripe of inch to inch-and-a-half inch totals between I-90 and Highway 14. Skies cleared out behind the front, so sunshine dominates eastern KELOLAND with very little humidity and temperatures in the 70s, a bit below normal for the last day of August.

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies East River with lows in the 50s, and partly cloudy skies in the west where Rapid City might dip down into the upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny for the first day of September. A patch of clouds will stream over the southern part of KELOLAND, but we’re not expecting rainfall due to the dry air in place. Highs will be in the upper 70s East River to the low 80s West River, with increasing winds bringing warmer air into the region.

Wednesday looks sunny and breezy and warm, with a SW wind pushing temperatures back to the mid 80s East River, and the low to mid 90s in the west.

Thursday will bring only a few cloudy as a front turns us breezy and sharply cooler. Highs will only be in the low to mid 70s East River, and the upper 70s West River. The front should come through dry because of moisture-starved air.

With high pressure dominating our Friday, we begin the Labor Day weekend with sunny skies and highs back above-normal in the low 80s in the east to the upper 80s in the west.

The dry weather will continue on Saturday, when temperatures will zoom back to the upper 80s East River and the mid 90s in the west. We’ll put our first chance of September rain in the forecast on Sunday, but it looks like extremely meager amounts, perhaps a few tenths of an inch, so we’ll call it showers. Sunday’s highs will start to fall as the front comes through, Sioux Falls and the SE breezy and in the 80s, while highs will only be in the 70s tot eh north and west.

Labor Day will be mostly cloudy across KELOLAND, and we’ll continue a chance of rain showers for the holiday. But temperatures will be much cooler, with a chilly morning and afternoon highs below-normal in the low to mid 70s East River. Western South Dakota will only manage the mid 60s.

In fact, it will remain very cool the first half of next week, and temperatures will remain cooler than normal all of next week. It will start to feel like autumn a little early.