Storm Center PM Update – Monday, August 3: Gradual warming through the week

It is a near-perfect September day across KELOLAND. Skies are mostly sunny and cooler than normal, in the 70s across the region with a light northerly breezds are stronger and from the south in Rapid City and the western edge of South Dakota.

Tonight we’ll continue with clear skies. It will be a little cool East River, with lows in the low 50. We’ll have lows in the low 60s in the west.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer. We’ll reach the upper 70s to low 80s, with a light southerly breeze. We have a chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon in the central and west, though they are not expected to be strong.

Clouds will be more abundant Tuesday night and Wednesday. We’ll call it partly to mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain or thundershowers in central and eastern KELOLAND, though it looks like they’ll be on the light side.

There could be some lingering thundershowers Thursday morning, and then skies will become sunny. It will also warm to near-normal values, in the mid 80s in the east, to the upper 80s to low 90s in the west as warmer air starts to move back in.

Heat and humidity begin to stream back into KELOLAND on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s East River, and the low to mid 90s in the central and west.

The weekend will be hot, a little humid, and at times stormy. Current model timing brings a wave of thunderstorms into eastern KELOLAND Saturday morning, and then again Sunday afternoon. Saturday’s highs are expected around 90 degrees, and Sunday should be a degree or two hotter with those late-day thunderstorm chances.

A cold front will move through KELOLAND Sunday night, followed by slightly cooler and drier air starting on Monday. But then it appears temperatures will jump right back up starting on Tuesday, with a warmer than normal period of weather next week.