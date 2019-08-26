Storm Center PM Update – Monday, August 26

We started the day with showers and thunderstorms, and a few locations in SE KELOLAND picked up over an inch of rain. It is the most rainfall we will have until – at least – early September. We are forecasting that six of the next seven days will be rain-free.

Clouds have broken up, with a clearing trend through the evening. Temperatures have been below normal, in the 70s, thanks to a NW breeze under partly cloudy skies.

Tonight the skies will clear, and it will be cool as the winds drop off, with lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and windy. Highs will only be in the low 70s, which is five to ten degrees below average for late August. Northwest winds will be strong, especially in northern and western South Dakota, where gusts over 40 mph are possible.

Wednesday will be sunny as well, with a northwest breeze. Temperatures will still be on the cool side, in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the work week. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, which is near-normal for this time of year.

Friday is the only day we’re putting rain in the forecast, and it looks like it will be light, mostly just some rain showers. Temperatures will cool down again with another cold front dropping down, and highs will only be in the low to mid 70s.

The Labor Day weekend will be sunny and rain-free, though temperatures will be a little cooler than normal. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s on Saturday, warming to the mid to upper 70s on Sunday. (Western South Dakota will be in the low 80s Sunday.)

Labor Day Monday will be the warmest day of the holiday weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.