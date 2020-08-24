Storm Center PM Update – Monday, August 24: Even hotter tomorrow

There were some morning showers in east central South Dakota that move east into Minnesota. After that, skies turned partly cloudy East River and mostly sunny in the west. There is still some smoke in the air from western US wildfires. Temperatures are hot, in the 90s, with a Heat Advisory in effect through sunset because it is also a little humid.

Tonight will be mostly clear and quite warm, with low temperatures a few degrees either side of 70. The air is fairly dry, so mugginess is not expected.

Tomorrow will be sunny (except for airborne wildfire smoke) and very hot – in the mid to upper 90s. We expect central South Dakota will be over 100. Heat Advisories will be posted. Humidity will be manageable, with dew points in the 60s, so it will be a dry heat.

On Wednesday, a weak cold front will move into western South Dakota. Ahead of the front, skies will be mostly sunny and it will be in the low to mid 90s in Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND. Winds will switch to the north in central and western KELOLAND, so it will only be in the low 90s, and there is a chance of afternoon thunderstorms in Rapid City and western KELOLAND. Unfortunately, it looks like rainfall amounts will be limited.

Thursday brings the best chance of rainfall across KELOLAND, with the passage of that cold front. We should call it a cool front, because highs will still be in the upper 80s in northern South Dakota to the low 90s in Sioux Falls and the south.

We’ll keep low-end chances of thunderstorms on Friday, as temperatures cool back toward normal. Highs will be in the low 80s, with central South Dakota in the upper 80s.

The weekend will start with a mostly sunny, pleasant day on Saturday. Highs will reach to around 80 East River, and the low 80s West River with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Thunderstorm chances move east on Sunday, with highs in the low 80s. Behind that system, it will be partly cloudy West River with temps in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday, the last day of August, will be even cooler. There will be a slight chance of a thundershower, with highs only in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. And it looks like cool air will hang around. Data suggests we’ll be at- or below-normal for temperatures for the entire first week of September.