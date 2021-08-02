Storm Center PM Update – Monday, August 2: Dry and mostly smoky

Smoke has blown back into KELOLAND, and it looks like there will be a lot more of it, given the persistence of wildfires in the western US and southern Canada. Filtered sunshine is still sufficient for warming us into the 80s East River and the 90s in the west.

2 PM

You can expect another reddish/browning sunset. Then skies will be mostly clear tonight, though there will still be that smoky haze in the air. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, with a very light south breeze.

Tomorrow will be another smoky/hazy day. Temperatures will be similar to today, with the 80s East River and around 90 in the west. Light south winds will turn to the southeast.

On Wednesday, a warm front in western South Dakota will bring quite a bit of cloudiness in from the west, though it should be a dry day. The exception would be the western edge of South Dakota, where a front could create a few showers with a little lightning mixed in. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s East River and around 90 in the west.

A passing trough of low pressure could produce showers in eastern KELOLAND on Thursday, mainly in the morning. But the showers would be very light, hardly any accumulations. Temperatures will also be warmer, in the upper 80s to low 90s East River, and the low to mid 90s West River.

Friday will be even warmer, in the low to mid 90s. There could be more light showers in western South Dakota, which could also be a little breeze.

The weekend looks hot. Showers or moisture-starved thundershowers will be possible on Saturday, when winds from the southwest will push temperatures into the low to mid 90s across KELOLAND. Sunday will be mostly sunny and perhaps even hotter, with temperatures well into the 90s.

We’ll keep upper 80s to low 90s in the forecast for Monday. After that, temperatures look like they’ll drop back a few degrees toward normal for early August. There could be a few chances for rainfall next week, though there are no signals for any substantial rainfall through the following weekend (August 13-14).