Storm Center PM Update – Monday, August 19

Skies have been mostly sunny across KELOLAND, except for a ribbon of cloud cover that has developed in central South Dakota. Temperatures have been near normal, in the upper 70s to mid 80s. A southeasterly breeze has brought humid air into the region, with dew points in the 60s.

Tonight an area of low pressure will move in from the west. It will be a humid night, with lows in the upper 60s. Thunderstorms are possible in eastern KELOLAND – though they are most likely in northwest Iowa, which is rated as a slight risk of severe weather.

Tomorrow will be warm with highs in the 80s. It will be warmest and somewhat humid in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will be a little cooler to the north and west, as winds wind around to a northerly direction with a front coming down from the northwest.

We will be on the back side of a cool front on Wednesday, with partly cloudy sky and a very light northeasterly breeze. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. It should be a dry day – with the exception of a few showers in Rapid City and the west.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day, with temperatures remaining a little below normal in the mid 80s East River to the low 80s in the central part of South Dakota.

We’ll have an area of low pressure coming back in from the west on Friday into Saturday, so we’ll have some scattered thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will remain a few degrees below normal, in the 70s to low 80s. Current timing keeps thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND early Sunday morning before they leave. Sunday afternoon’s highs will be near normal, in the low 80s.

We’ll get another shot of cooler air next Monday, and then a secondary shot of even cooler air the middle of next week which is expected to drop our temperatures five to ten degrees below normal for the second half of next week.