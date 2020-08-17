Storm Center PM Update – Monday, August 17: Other than tomorrow night, mostly dry and hot

It’s another warm day in KELOLAND (and get used to it, we have a LOT of heat in the forecast for the next couple of weeks). Skies are sunny, there is very little wind, and temperatures are above-normal in the 80s in the east and 90s in the west.

Tonight we will have partly cloudy skies (though there could be a few thundershowers in SW and central South Dakota). Fog not out of the question in the low lying areas in SE KELOLAND. Lows will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be above-average, especially in western and northern KELOLAND where temperatures should reach the 90s. With a warm front approaching SE KELOLAND, thunderstorms will be possible in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND tomorrow evening and nighttime. Pockets of heavy rainfall not out of the question.

After the morning rainfall ends, skies will become partly cloudy on Wednesday, and highs will again be in the 80s in SE KELOLAND to the 90s in the north and west. There will be a southerly breeze helping to warm us.

Thursday will be as warm or even warmer with partly cloudy and dry skies. We’re again in the upper 80s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, to the 90s in the north and west.

We’ve added a slight chance of thundershowers on Friday, which will again be warmer than normal – near 90 in the east to the low to mid 90s in the west.

The weekend looks very warm and dry. Both Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, with the upper 80s East River to the low to mid 90s in the west.

Monday will also be warmer than normal. In fact, all of next week looks like we’re in for prolonged heat. Temperatures look to be warmer than normal in eastern KELOLAND every day through the end of August!