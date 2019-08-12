Storm Center PM Update – Monday, August 12

There was some extremely heavy rainfall in northern South Dakota early today. Clark got 4-1/4”, and 3 to 4 inches fell in Hamlin County. Pierre and Watertown airports each got over an inch.

This evening we’ll see spotty showers and thundershowers. A few weak funnels are possible, but nothing tornadic is expected. Overnight we could see some light showers in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, while the skies will be clear in the north and west. Lows will be a few degrees either side of 60, with a very light NW breeze.

Tomorrow will be sunny and cool and somewhat breezy over most of KELOLAND, with partly cloudy skies in Aberdeen and the northeast. The northwest wind will hold down temperatures despite the sunshine, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Wednesday, with only a light northerly breeze. Highs will remain cooler than normal, in the mid 70s.

Thursday will bring our best chance of thunderstorms, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Thunderstorms could last into Friday morning in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. After the rain ends on Friday, highs will get into the low 80s.

The weekend looks good, rain-free so far, with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. We expect to get into the mid 80s both days across KELOLAND.

Showers or thundershowers could return to the area starting on Monday. Then we should see another cooling trend the rest of next week, with temperatures dropping a little below normal into the 70s.