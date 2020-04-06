Storm Center PM Update – Monday, April 6: Warm Tuesday, but then a week of cooler days

Skies have turned mostly sunny in central and eastern KELOLAND, and temperatures have soared much-above average, into the 60s and even the 70s. Some clouds are starting to come back into western South Dakota, where the breeze has turned from the south to a westerly direction.

Tonight we’ll have some clouds come through northern South Dakota, and there could be some light showers or even a weak thundershower. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND could have some patchy fog. Overnight lows will be very mild, in the 40s.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, and very warm. Sioux Falls and Pierre should hit 70 degrees, while incoming clouds and a northwest breeze will keep northern and western KELOLAND a few degrees cooler.

A cold front will come through on Wednesday, which will be windy and much cooler. There could also be a few rain showers. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the low 50s, but there will be a northwest wind of 20-35 mph that will make it feel even cooler.

We’ll be behind the front on Thursday, so skies will be partly to mostly sunny, and it will be even cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 40s – about five degrees cooler than average.

Another system will come through the central US on Friday into Saturday, bringing rain showers to eastern KELOLAND. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and high temperatures will be in the low 50s East River on Saturday to the upper 40s on Sunday. Rapid City will be cooler, so a mix of rain and snow is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will remain cool on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the low 40s.

Cold air will remain in KELOLAND for several days. Temperatures are expected to remain below normal through the third weekend of April (the 18th and 19th) at least.