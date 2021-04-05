Storm Center PM Update – Monday, April 5: Very rainy next three days in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND

We’re enjoying one last unseasonably warm day across KELOLAND. Ahead of a cold front that is going to change everything – temperatures in KELOLAND are in the 70s and even 80s – not too far from the daily record in Sioux Falls.

2 pm

The cold front will sweep through eastern KELOLAND tonight, and there will be rain or thunderstorms this evening and tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has rated us a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms in SE KELOLAND, with a slightly higher risk in SW Minnesota. If there are severe thunderstorms they are likely to be barely severe, with hail to 1” and winds to around 60 mph.

Otherwise, we’ll have brisk north winds overnight, and temperatures will fall to the 30s and 40s behind the front. Rapid City will see the next round of rainfall come in from the west, and might even have a little snow mixed in with the showers toward morning.

Tomorrow looks like a rainy day as a low pressure system slides through Nebraska. We’ll have a brisk northeast wind, and cooler temperatures. Highs will only be in the 50s in eastern KELOLAND, and Rapid City will likely get a few inches of snowfall mixed with rain, and highs only in the low 40s. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will probably get some thunder and lightning with the rain that increases in likelihood during the afternoon and evening hours.

We’ll keep clouds and rain in the forecast on Wednesday, which will also be another breezy day with a northerly wind. The most likely area for continued rainfall is Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. It will be near-normal temperature-wise, in the low to mid 50s.

Another shot of rain comes our way on Thursday, which will be breezy again. As the storm system spins away we’ll see rainfall diminish as the day goes along, with temperatures in the mid 50s with the rainfall in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. Highs will be a few degrees warmer in western South Dakota, in the low to mid 60s.

How much rainfall are we expecting over the next three days? A combination of models gives Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND 1-1/2 to 3” of beneficial rainfall. While Sioux Falls is an inch wetter than normal for this time of year, we have no snow cover so the moisture will be very necessary as planting season approaches.

Friday will also be a windy day, but we’ll have partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 50s in the east. We have a few showers forecast for western KELOLAND as a weak cold front drops Rapid City back to around 50 degrees.

We’ll be between fronts this weekend. We’ll call it partly cloudy with temperatures slightly above-average, in the upper 50s to low 60s across KELOLAND. It appears winds will increase ahead of the next front dropping down from the north. This one might give us some snow showers Monday morning.