Storm Center PM Update – Monday, April 27: Rain moving across KELOLAND overnight and tomorrow

It is mostly sunny across KELOLAND, other than a few patches of clouds passing through. Temperatures are more than ten degrees above-normal, well into the 70s. Enjoy the evening, because a front will come through overnight and it won’t be nearly as nice tomorrow.

Thunderstorms will develop in NW South Dakota this evening, and they’ll drift SE through central and eastern KELOLAND after dark. We don’t expect severe weather, though there could be some gusty winds if any storms organize into a line. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, while Rapid City will see clearing skies as the storms move east.

Tomorrow we’ll have showers and thunderstorms during the morning, then a break, and then a lesser shot at more showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon. Most places are looking at a few tenths of an inch of rain, though heavier totals – a half inch or more – are possible in the NE third of South Dakota. Tomorrow will be breezy, with a brisk NW wind. Those NW winds will be stronger in western South Dakota, and there is a High Wind Watch for NW South Dakota. Highs will drop back into the 60s.

The system will move east of KELOLAND on Wednesday, but there will be a north wind behind it, so Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Temperatures will begin to rebound on Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny, with the low 70s East River to the low 80s in the west. Friday (May 1) will also be mostly sunny, with a brisk warming wind pushing temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s across KELOLAND.

The weekend looks fairly warm, though there could be some rain showers both days. Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s, and Sunday will be a little cooler in the upper 60s.

We’ll continue with rainfall chances on Monday, as even cooler air comes in, leaving us with high temperatures only in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Next week looks cooler than normal across KELOLAND, with highs generally in the upper 50s to low 60s East River. And it looks like the cooler than normal air will remain over us through the following weekend (May 9-10).