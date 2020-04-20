Storm Center PM Update – Monday, April 20: Warm, but chance for showers late-week

We have some “popcorn” clouds – perhaps dropping a few sprinkles – moving NW to SE through KELOLAND. With plenty of sunshine in between, temperatures have climbed above-normal, into the 60s in most locations.

Tonight those clouds will dissipate and we’ll have a mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s with a very light north breeze.

Tomorrow will be sunny, with a southwest breeze. Temperatures will again be above late-April normal, in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday will also be mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the low 70s. As the winds switch to a northwesterly direction, Rapid City will cool to the upper 60s.

Clouds will thicken on Thursday, and there could be some light rain showers late in the day as an area of low pressure moves through SE KELOLAND. Temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 60s.

Our best chances for rain will be on Friday and Saturday, when clouds will be most abundant. But rainfall totals over those two days look fairly light, perhaps a few tenths of an inch. With mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will be near normal both days, around 60 degrees. Rapid City may have a few flakes of snowfall mixed in on Friday.

Sunday looks like a dry day, with partly cloudy skies and near-normal highs in the low to mid 60s. Monday will be a little warmer, with more clouds, and temperatures I the mid 60s to low 70s.

Looking at the extended range models, it appears temperatures will remain above-normal through the first weekend of May. And there are no signs of any snowfall through that period.