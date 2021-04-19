Storm Center PM Update – Monday, April 19: Below normal temperatures through the end of April

A low pressure system sliding SE through Colorado continues to spill snowfall into SW South Dakota. A Winter Weather Advisory continues for that area through 6 PM mountain time. Heavier snow fell toward the Black Hills, With Rapid City getting over 5-1/2”, and Custer getting in excess of 10-1/2”. Light snow continues to fall farther east, through the Missouri River valley.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll have some lingering flurries in SW South Dakota, while the remainder of the area is partly to mostly cloudy. With a light north breeze, lows will be in the upper teens to low 20s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, with light showers possible during the afternoon. With a northerly breeze at 10-20 mph, temperatures will be about fifteen degrees below normal, in the mid 40s. Wind will be stronger in Rapid City, which will remain in the 30s due to snow cover.

On Wednesday there will continue to be a northwest breeze keeping us cool. Highs will be in the mid 40s to around 50 (colder in the west). Skies will be partly cloudy.

Temperatures look to improve slightly on Thursday, with the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a chance of showers in central South Dakota. Friday will be warmer before another cold front sweeps from west to east, bringing showers and a stronger breeze with it.

Saturday looks partly cloudy and slightly cooler behind the front, in the upper 40s in the north and the low 50s in southern and western KELOLAND. Sunday another system will slide through Nebraska, but push some more rain or showers through KELOLAND. Highs will remain in the mid 50s.

Monday looks like the warmest day of the week, in the low 60s. But after that, another surge of cold air means temperatures will remain cooler than normal through the end of the month of April.