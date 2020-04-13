Storm Center PM Update – Monday, April 13: A couple more cool days, occasional showers

We had another brief burst of snow pass through Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, with momentary intense snowfall – but little or no accumulation. We have had brisk NW winds with gusts over 30 mph and abundant broken clouds that have prevented much of a warmup. We’ve been in the upper 20s to low 30s, which is about 25 degrees colder than normal.

Winds will quickly die out tonight, and with all of the dry air it is going to be chilly, with overnight lows in the teens under mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow will be another partly cloudy day, and we may have more of those brief afternoon showers in the cold air. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, with a brisk northwest breeze at 10-20 mph.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer, in the mid 40s with sprinkles or light showers during the afternoon hours. There will be a gentle northerly breeze. Temperatures will be similar on Thursday, with partly cloudy skies.

We’ll start a gradual warmup and drier run of weather on Friday, with mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 50s – still cooler than normal, but an improvement.

The weekend looks warmer, as the winds turn to the southwest. Saturday will be mostly sunny, with above average highs in the low 60s, slightly above normal. Sunday will be a little cooler with a dry air mass dropping us back to near normal highs in the 50s.

Next week looks much warmer than this week. Currently the data suggests we’ll be looking at the low 60s East River, which is a few degrees above average.