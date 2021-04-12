Storm Center PM Update – Monday, April 12: Lots of wind bringing a colder than normal week

Behind the strong cold front we’ve seen a surge of chilly air, brought in by strong northwest winds. A Wind Advisory remains in effect along and east of the James River until 7 pm. We may get a few sprinkles out of the passing clouds, but there will be little or no accumulation. Temperatures are sharply colder than yesterday, in the mid 40s to low 50s.

2 pm

Winds will be brisk tonight, though not as strong as the daytime hours. With partly to mostly cloudy skies, NW winds will blow at 15-25 mph, which will drop temperatures into freezing territory in the 20s. Rain or snow showers may spill out of North Dakota into the northern half of South Dakota, with minor accumulations.

Tomorrow will be another windy day, with strong northwest wind. With partly to mostly cloudy skies, Tuesday is likely to be the coldest day of the week. Highs will be more than ten degrees colder than normal, in the upper 30s in the north to the mid 40s in the south. There could be more light snow showers in northern South Dakota.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy across KELOLAND, with winds out of the north at 10-20 mph. Highs will remain about ten degrees colder than normal, in the 40s.

We expect more cloud cover on Thursday, but temperatures should increase a little, to the mid to upper 40s. A weak area of low pressure should bring some rain or snow showers to the west.

Friday will be a little warmer, but with another chance of rain or snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

As far as the weekend, Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND could receive some lingering showers from a front that drops through Minnesota. Otherwise skies will be partly cloudy, and temps will increase back to the mid 50s. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, with near-normal highs in the upper 50s.

We’re eyeing the possibility of rain or snow on Monday as another cold front drops down from the north. After that, temperatures should warm through the 50s the rest of the week.