Storm Center PM Update – Mild days but increasing rain

A blocking pattern over the eastern US, centered over Tennessee, continues to prevent weather systems from advancing from west to east. It has been another day of low clouds streaming into Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND from east to west. The cloud deck has been expanding through the SE quarter of KELOLAND, while the remainder of the area has had mostly sunny skies. Temperatures have followed suit, with the 60s under the clouds while sunny areas have climbed into the 70s and even some 80s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy again in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, while the rest of KELOLAND will be clear to partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow we may be fighting stubborn clouds again in SE KELOLAND, mainly early in the day. Winds will pick up during the day, and that should help to break things up and warm us up. The remainder of KELOLAND will be partly to mostly sunny and windy and warm, with highs in the upper 70s East River to the low 80s West River. There is also a marginal risk of severe weather for Rapid City and SW South Dakota from the afternoon hours on. The main concern is hail and wind, but there may be sufficient energy to produce some tornadoes as well.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a south wind warming eastern KELOLAND to the low to mid 70s, and central South Dakota to around 80. There will be a chance of stronger storms in central South Dakota, with some showers or weak thundershowers over eastern KELOLAND.

Friday looks cloudy and rainy across eastern KELOLAND, and partly cloudy in the west. Highs will be in the mid 70s East River to around 80 West River.

On Saturday, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with another round of thunderstorms moving through from west to east. The most likely time for thunderstorms in Sioux Falls will be during the evening, after storms begin earlier in the day to the west. There is some concern about heavy rain in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, with a good chance of over an inch of rainfall.

Sunday could bring some leftover rain showers, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday, Memorial Day, looks partly cloudy and mild, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Looking ahead to the rest of next week, it appears we’ll be above-normal all week. The longer range forecast is for temperatures to be above-normal for the rest of May, so enjoy this long run of mild Spring weather.