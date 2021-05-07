Storm Center PM Update – May 7, 2021: Rainy tomorrow, Cloudy Mother’s Day

It is our last sunny day for a while across KELOLAND. Temperatures are near-normal for early May, with a NE breeze setting the stage for incoming weekend cloud cover.

1 PM

Tonight a low pressure system and its fronts will enter western South Dakota, bringing thunderstorms to Rapid City and western South Dakota. Sioux Falls and areas to the east will have increasing cloud cover. With the clouds and an easterly breeze, lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, so there are no concerns about frost.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and windy and rainy and cooler. Highs will only be in the low 50s – more than ten degrees colder than normal. An east breeze will be brisk, which will make it feel even cooler. Rainfall will become widespread during the day, with thunderstorms possible – mainly along both sides of the Missouri River in central South Dakota.

As far as Saturday’s rainfall, we’re only looking at a few tenths of an inch in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. The central part of South Dakota is where heavier, beneficial rain is more likely to fall. Some areas could get a half inch to an inch or more, with the greater amounts pegged for north central South Dakota.

Sunday, Mother’s Day, will be cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. We’re carrying a slight chance of showers, but they would be very light. Rapid City and the western third of South Dakota may have a little snow mixed in with their showers.

Cloud cover should not be as thick on Monday and Tuesday. We’re calling it partly cloudy, as temperatures remain a little cooler than normal. Highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. We’ve pushed chances for showers back to Wednesday, though amounts still look very light.

After that, we expect a warming trend, with temperatures returning to the 70s for the following weekend, May 14-16.