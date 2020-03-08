Storm Center PM Update – March 8: Cooler Temperatures Return for the Start of the Week

Much of the region will cool down to a decent extent as a cold front pushes to the southeast.

While overnight lows will still be above average for this time of year (20s and low 30s for much of KELOLAND, but upper teens in the northeast), it’ll feel a lot cooler due to just how warm it has been this weekend.

Southeastern parts of KELOLAND may see a few rain or snow showers early on Monday as the last bit of that cold front leaves the region. Otherwise, the start of the next work and school week is looking pretty good…though it’ll be a bit chilly at times. Highs will be observed at midnight, with daytime highs struggling to get out of the low to mid 40s in SE KELOLAND, 30s to the NE, and low 50s west river.

A few more rain and snow showers are possible on Tuesday, mainly in the second half of the day. Little in the way of accumulation is expected.

The second half of the next work week looks rather nice with just a small chance for some rain showers west river later on Thursday. Temperatures will hold above average for this time of year, though it won’t be as warm as the weekend.

Speaking of weekends, next weekend may feature a chance for some rain and snow showers as we keep an eye on our next system.